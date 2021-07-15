Another Van Gogh Exhibit, ‘Beyond Van Gogh,' is Opening in OC

What to Know "Beyond Van Gogh" will be at the Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802

The immersive exhibit opens July 20 and ends its run on Sept. 6

Tickets are $34.99 for adults and $24.99 for children, plus ticketing fees

The work of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh is famous worldwide, beloved for its captivating colors and motion-filled brush strokes.

But art fans drawn in by the captivating paintings can truly step into his work on Tuesday, when the immersive "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit opens at the Anaheim Convention Center for roughly two months on July 20.

The exhibit is separate from the "Immersive Van Gogh LA" exhibit opening at the former Amoeba Records building at the end of July, providing Southern California with an abundance of opportunities to walk through the colorful post-impressionist's paintings.

This Orange County exhibit is presented by Nederlander Concerts & Beyond Exhibition, and created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio.

"Using the artist’s own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive an unmatched narrative experience, Van Gogh’s exquisite works on projection-swathed walls invite guests to fully immerse themselves in his swirling and colorful flowers, cafes, and stunning landscapes," the exhibit organizers said.

Full room projections put viewers inside the painting, with close-ups of individual brush strokes and moving, swirling color. Visitors to the exhibit can walk by the "Cafe Terrace at Night," view the "Starry Night Over the Rhone," and bask in bright, beautiful flowers from one of the artist's many still life pieces.

"Beyond Van Gogh" will run at the Anaheim Convention Center from July 20 to September 6, 2021, before moving across North America.

The exhibit is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Each visit takes roughly an hour to complete, and final entry is one hour before it closes for the day.

Adult tickets cost $34.99, and tickets for children are $24.99, plus ticketing fees, and are on sale now. Buy tickets and learn more here.