Armed Man Barricaded Inside Unincorporated Whittier Home

A sheriff's SWAT team responded Saturday night to unincorporated Whittier, where an armed man was barricaded inside a house.

The situation began around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Dovey Avenue, just east of the 60 Freeway-San Gabriel River Valley 605 interchange, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Deputies from the LASD's Industry Station were the first to arrive.

Surrounding homes were evacuated for the safety of residents, sheriff's officials said.

Information about the suspect and what led to the barricade was not immediately available, officials said. A crisis negotiation team was trying to talk to the suspect in hopes of a peaceful conclusion.