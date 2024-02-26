Arrest made in death of 62-year-old man on bus in Koreatown

Police arrested a man on Monday in the death of a 62-year-old man who was apparently pepper-sprayed during an altercation on a Metro bus in Koreatown last week.

On Monday, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotics Division/FBI Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Trayvon Isiah Willingham in the 3300 block of Long Beach Boulevard in the LAPD's Newton Division, police said.

Willingham was booked on suspicion of murder and was held on $2 million bail.

Earlier Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified Darryl Winborn as the victim. Winborn's cause of death was still listed as “deferred” pending additional tests, according to the county medical examiner.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Officers were called to the intersection of Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard at around 10:49 p.m. Thursday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

When officers arrived, they learned that two men had been involved in an argument and at some point the suspect began pepper spraying the victim and then ran off the bus, police said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police later released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was described as a man in his 30s wearing black attire and rainbow-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the altercation was urged to call the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470 or 877-527-3247. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.