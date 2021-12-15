Culver City

Arrest Made in Death of Model Left at Hospital After Night of Partying

Christy Giles did not survive and police called her manner of death undetermined.



An arrest has been made in the death of 24-year-old model last month, the FBI confirmed Wednesday.

The LAPD had been investigating claims from the family that Christy Giles and her friend were drugged and dropped off at different hospitals after a night of partying Nov. 12.



The coroner said her friend died about two weeks later.

No details were made about the person in custody.

Giles's husband, Jan Cilliers, told NBC4 after the story broke that she she lived life to the fullest, and she had been out doing just that with her friend Marcella.

They were party-hopping around LA's night scene.

Cilliers says he was told by another friend who was with them that night that the woman linked up with a group of men.

"We assume that the way they the girls got in the car with them was that they were all going to go to the after party that everyone wanted to go to together," Cilliers said. "And they never ended up making it there."

He says he and his wife shared locations on their phones for safety. Saturday, her phone's location ended up in the ER in Culver City where she died.

Culver City
