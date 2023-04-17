A suspect was arrested Sunday in a drive-by shooting that killed a man who was part of a group painting over gang graffiti in Northridge.
Jamal Jackson, 24, was arrested by authorities in Ontario, where they found a white Toyota Camry sought in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting near Vanalden Avenue and Parthenia Street.
The shooter drove up to a group of men, got out of the car with a handgun and opened fire, witnesses said. A man in his 60s died at a hospital.
A man in his 40s was hospitalized in critical condition. Two other victims, a man in his 30s and another in his 40s, also were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Security camera video showed people scrambling for cover at a strip mall.
The shooter left the scene in a white Camry. Investigators said security camera video showed Jackson getting out of the car near the victims, who were painting over gang graffiti on the wall of a building near Van Alden Avenue north of Parthenia Street.
One of the men stumbled into a nearby ice cream shop for help.
Police did not immediately identify a motive for the attack.
It was not immediately clear whether Jackson has an attorney. Details about when he will be arraigned were not immediately available.