Suspect Arrested in Northridge Drive-By Shooting That Killed Man Painting Over Gang Graffiti

Witnesses say a man got out of a car and fired rounds at a group of men in Northridge, killing one and leaving three others injures.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A suspect was arrested Sunday in a drive-by shooting that killed a man who was part of a group painting over gang graffiti in Northridge.

Jamal Jackson, 24, was arrested by authorities in Ontario, where they found a white Toyota Camry sought in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting near Vanalden Avenue and Parthenia Street.

The shooter drove up to a group of men, got out of the car with a handgun and opened fire, witnesses said. A man in his 60s died at a hospital.

A man in his 40s was hospitalized in critical condition. Two other victims, a man in his 30s and another in his 40s, also were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Security camera video showed people scrambling for cover at a strip mall.

The shooter left the scene in a white Camry. Investigators said security camera video showed Jackson getting out of the car near the victims, who were painting over gang graffiti on the wall of a building near Van Alden Avenue north of Parthenia Street.

One of the men stumbled into a nearby ice cream shop for help.

Police did not immediately identify a motive for the attack.

It was not immediately clear whether Jackson has an attorney. Details about when he will be arraigned were not immediately available.

