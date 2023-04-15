One Killed, Three Others Wounded in Northridge Shooting Attack

A man drove up to a group of men in Northridge on Saturday and opened fire, killing one victim and wounding three others, police said.

The victims were standing near Vanalden Avenue and Parthenia Street at about 12:30 p.m. when the shooter approached in a vehicle and fired several shots, Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.

A male Hispanic about 60 years old was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, Im said.

A Hispanic man about 40 years old was hospitalized in critical condition. The other two victims, also Hispanic men about 30 and 40 years old, respectively, were hospitalized in stable condition, Im said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The shooter fled the scene in the vehicle and was being sought by police on Saturday afternoon. No description of the vehicle was immediately available.

Police also did not immediately have a motive for the attack.