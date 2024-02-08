2 arrested in shooting death of LA Summer Night Lights volunteer in Wilmington

More details are expected Thursday when the Los Angeles Police Department provides an update on arrests in the July shooting death of a volunteer with Los Angeles' Summer Night Lights program at a recreation center.

Jose Quezada, 46, of Carson, was fatally shot about 10 p.m. July 27 during a Summer Night Lights event at the Wilmington Recreation Center in the 300 block of North Neptune Avenue. Quezada was volunteering as a cook at the event, part of a program at more than 40 Los Angeles area parks and recreation centers to promote anti-gang violence and turn them into safe havens for families.

Details about the arrests of two people in the shooting are expected at a 9 a.m. news conference. The arrests were announced in a news release issued by the department on Tuesday.

Quezada had stepped away from the event when he was shot. Details about a motive in the shooting were not available. Witnesses said two men were seen running away from the scene

An intersection near the location of the shooting was dedicated to Quezada, described as a husband, father, coach and mentor.

"Everyone who knew him, or knew of him, considered Jose to be a wonderful man and pillar of the Wilmington community," Councilman Tim McOsker wrote in the motion to designate the intersection at Jose Quezada Memorial Square.

Quezada is survived by his wife and two sons.