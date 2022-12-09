Long Beach

Arsonist Burns Flags Outside Homes in East Long Beach Neighborhood

Security cameras captured a man with what appears to be a lighter setting flags on fire.

By Beverly White and Jonathan Lloyd

More than a dozen flags hanging outside homes in an East Long Beach neighborhood were set on fire by an arsonist seen on security camera video.

In video captured at 3 a.m. Thursday in front of a home, the man can be seen holding what appears to be a lighter to a U.S. flag. Residents said it was one of 15 flags torched in the neighborhood.

In one case, a BMW caught on fire when a burning flag landed on its roof.

"My best friend from across the street called and woke me up because her dog woke her up," said Tracy Greenberg. "They were burning her flag as well. Came outside, flag on fire. Car was on fire, too."

Alexis Lenon woke up at about 3:30 a.m. to an alert golden retriever's barks.

"It was terrifying," said Alexis Lenon. "Somebody on your property burning a flag? It's pretty scary. We have a baby in the house. That was our first thought."

Several of the scattered arson fires were caught on camera at other residences. One neighbor said police searched his backyard for the man, but no arrests were reported by authorities Thursday night.

Police declined to comment, adding that the fire department is investigating the fires.

Neighbors told NBCLA that someone replaced all the flags that were burned. Details about who replaced the flags were not immediately available.

