VENTURA COUNTY

FBI Offers $30,000 Reward for Information Leading to Suspects in Murder of Bank Teller 24 Years Ago

Two men handcuffed and shot Monica Leech in the head during a bank robbery in Thousand Oaks in 1997.

By Robert Kovacik

Monica Leech was a bank teller but she had only worked at the bank in the Thousand Oaks, transferring to the location because it was one of the safest cities in America.

The Western Financial bank isn’t there anymore. It’s gone, but the Ventura County Sheriff is convinced those who took her life are not.

The mother of two was murdered on April 28, 1997.

"These kids have grown up without their mom and now they have children and now they have kids," said Floyd Leech, her husband. "The kids will never get to know their grandmother."

Monica Leech, 39, was just helping customers at the bank when two men wearing hard hats and reflective vests stormed the bank.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said Leech did every thing the robbers asked. She didn’t resist. She helped open the safe for them.

But still they handcuffed and shot her in the back of the head.

The handcuffs they used may now help to catch her killers.

The smallest traces of DNA from handcuffs and other evidence could help close the enormous loss. The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information on the arrests of the two suspects.

"I am hopeful," Leech said. "I am encouraged."

VENTURA COUNTYcold case
