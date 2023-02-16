Average LA County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Dec. 7

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Thursday for the 15th consecutive day and 17th time in 18 days, increasing 1.9 cents to $4.743, its highest amount since Dec. 7.



The average price has increased 18.5 cents over the past 18 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.9 cents more than one week ago and 23.5 cents higher than one month ago, but 3.6 cents less than one year ago.



The average price has dropped $1.751 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.



The Orange County average price rose for the 13th time in 15 days, increasing 3.4 cents to $4.713, its highest amount since Dec. 5. It has increased 21.8 cents over the past 15 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The Orange County average price is 7.4 cents more than one week ago and 28.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 4.2 cents less than one year ago.



It has dropped $1.746 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.



The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent for the second consecutive day following a 17-day streak of decreases totaling 9.6 cents. The average price of $3.422 is 1.5 cents less than one week ago and 9.2 cents lower than one year ago, but 11.7 cents more than one month ago.



The national average price has dropped $1.594 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.