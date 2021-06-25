Simi Valley

Baby on the Go! Woman Gives Birth on Side of Road in Simi Valley

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

No hospital, no problem. A dad jumps into action to deliver his baby on the side of the road.

A woman heading to the hospital went into labor forcing the driver to pull over to the side on Katherine Road in Simi Valley and call 911.

While paramedics were making their way to them, a Ventura County Fire Dispatcher was giving the couple instructions on how to deliver the baby.

The woman gave birth to what appeared to be a healthy baby. Video of the scene shows paramedics taking the new mom and baby to the hospital for further care.

This article tagged under:

Simi ValleyVENTURA COUNTYBaby
