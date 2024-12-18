Balloon museum traveling exhibit in LA

No, it’s not a birthday party – just the Los Angeles extension of the museum of balloons near downtown Los Angeles.

The “Let’s fly – art has no limits” traveling exhibit opened its doors to Los Angeles earlier this year on Oct. 30. And in case you haven’t already seen it, those doors will stay open through the new year until March 16, 2025.

Visitors can stroll through 21 different works in the award winning museum made by artists all over the world.

But it’s not all just balloons. Data art morphed into abstract, hypnotizing forms on LED

screens, audiovisual experiences, and a tribe of rubbery “GINJOS” are all part of the experience.

California based artist Christopher Schardt, who specializes in LED sculptures, is the only west coast artist on the roster.

His 26-foot-wide by 18-feet-tall butterfly sculpture named “Mariposa” is currently on display, featuring over 39,000 LEDs.

Timeslots begin at 1 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. daily.

After its tour in Los Angeles, the museum will pack up and head north to San Francisco.

The museum previously visited several other major US cities including Atlanta, New York, and Miami.

The organization also has ongoing exhibitions across Europe including “Pop air – air is inflatable” in Berlin, “Emotionair – art you can feel” in Brussels, and “Euphoria – art is in the air” in Rome, and later Paris.