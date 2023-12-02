Barricade at Best Buy prompts brief evacuation in Sherman Oaks

An evacuation was ordered for about 40 people after an armed man barricaded himself inside a Best Buy store in Sherman Oaks on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded sometime before 7:45 p.m. to a report of a man armed with a gun inside a restroom at the electronics store on the 4500 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. The call came in after an employee saw the gun in the restroom then immediately left.

At the scene, about 30 employees and 10 customers were ordered to vacate the premises as emergency responders negotiated to coax the man out of the bathroom. Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed officers with their guns drawn outside the store.

About 30 minutes later, the man complied with orders and surrendered. LAPD did not release the suspect’s name nor share what charges he may face.

Employees told NBC4 the man was a regular at the store. No injuries were reported in connection with the standoff.