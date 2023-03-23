Beaumont Police Seek Pregnant Woman Last Seen a Month Ago

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a pregnant woman who went missing last month in Beaumont.

Cajairah Jae Fraise, 22, was reported missing Feb. 23, one day after she walked away from her parents while at a Jack in the Box located at 89 Beaumont Avenue a little before 11 p.m., the Beaumont Police Department said. She was 35 weeks pregnant and is either close to giving birth or may have already done so, police said.

She was initially listed as a voluntary missing adult but is now considered “critical missing.”

The police department said detectives have scoured the area in search of Fraise, using drones to aid their search. They’ve also handed out bulletins to local agencies and posted bulletins online.

“At this time, Detectives also expanded efforts to distribute information to hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities, shelters and other organizations in Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and Nevada,” the BPD wrote in a press release.

The department said Fraise’s family is not cooperating with detectives in providing additional information that could help find her.

Kay Fraise, the woman's mother, disputed the police's characterization. "We are 100% cooperating within our ability. We are not magicians. We are not sure why the police said that about us," she told NBC4.

Fraise is Black, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 154 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shawl, black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black slip-on shoes. She resided in Moreno Valley with her parents, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org. Anyone who finds Fraise or believes they have seen her is asked to call 911.