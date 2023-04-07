California Lottery

Beginner's Luck: Grandma Gifts $1M Scratchers Ticket to Grandson on 18th Birthday

The Scratchers ticket was gifted to him by his grandmother the first day he was able to gamble legally.

By Clara Ramirez

CA Lottery

Kaleb Heng never imagined that his grandmother's gift for his 18th birthday would make him a millionaire, said The California Lottery on Thursday.

“I'm pretty excited! I certainly did not expect it," said Heng, who was surprised that his grandmother gave him the Scratchers ticket on the day he could legally play the lottery.

"My mom took me fishing and on the way I scratched it. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn't even have an ID yet!” said Heng. “We turned around and went home because I had to get an ID before I could claim the ticket.”

Lottery Aug 9, 2022

Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Lottery Scratchers Mar 10

New California Millionaires Hit the Jackpot with Lottery Scratchers

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Notably, the Scratchers ticket made this young man California's newest millionaire was called The Perfect Gift.

Heng told The California Lottery that he will use the money for college and invest in his future.

Grandma bought the ticket at Oasis Market store in Turlock.

This article tagged under:

California Lottery
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us