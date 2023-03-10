New California Millionaires Hit the Jackpot with Lottery Scratchers

Five players in California took home a total of $7 million after purchasing Scratchers at different retailers across the state, including in Southern California.

California Lottery officials confirmed that the winning tickets were sold throughout the state and had values of up to $2 million.

The wave of winners begins in San Diego County, where Victor Varela won $1,000,000 on playing the Winter Riches Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was sold at a Vallarta Supermarket in National City.

In Sherman Oaks, Ramón Torres won $1,000,000 playing a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket that he purchased at a Union 76 gas station located on Van Nuys Boulevard.

A convenience store in a small town in the Central Valley also sold a winning ticket. Luis Cruz won $1,000,000 playing a Fastrip Winter Riches Scratchers ticket in Mendota, in Fresno County.

In the Bay Area, two lucky players each collected $2,000,000. On being, Van Le, who bought the ticket, Instant Price Crossword, with three other people, at the Way Fay Market and Liquor store in Oakland. The other winner was Teddy Young, who won playing the Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket. That ticket was sold at The Wine Fountaine in San Jose.

Varela, who has remained private, bought his winning ticket at a Vallarta Supermarket, but he has not been the only winner of this store chain.

A Vallarta store in Whittier sold a $5 million Scratchers ticket in April of last year.

"Our stores see an increase in traffic, particularly during the big jackpots, as customers come in hoping to purchase the winning ticket," said Lizette Gomez, Director of Marketing for Vallarta Supermarkets.