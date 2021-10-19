Beverly Hills

Infiniti Sedan Sought in Connection With Shooting Outside Beverly Hills Restaurant

The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, and police were searching for a car in connection with the crime.

The shooting was reported about 8:55 p.m. near a restaurant in the 300 block of North Canon Drive, near Rodeo Drive. One person was shot in the leg.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Details about the hospitalized victim's condition were not immediately available.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and police were searching for a silver Infiniti sedan. The car with tinted windows has damaged to the left rear quarter panel.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Crime and Courts 10 hours ago

Olympic Gold Medalist Pleads No Contest To Lewd Acts Involving Two Teen Girls

Los Angeles Lakers 10 hours ago

Steph Curry, Warriors Stun LeBron James, Lakers 121-114 in Opener

Details about a motive for the shooting were not immediately available. A witness told NBCLA she heard and argument followed by a gunshot.

"Everyone on the (restaurant) patio ran inside," the witness said.

The shooting is the second in the last five months in the Beverly Hills Triangle.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Beverly Hills
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us