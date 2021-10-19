Infiniti Sedan Sought in Connection With Shooting Outside Beverly Hills Restaurant

One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, and police were searching for a car in connection with the crime.

The shooting was reported about 8:55 p.m. near a restaurant in the 300 block of North Canon Drive, near Rodeo Drive. One person was shot in the leg.

Details about the hospitalized victim's condition were not immediately available.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and police were searching for a silver Infiniti sedan. The car with tinted windows has damaged to the left rear quarter panel.

Details about a motive for the shooting were not immediately available. A witness told NBCLA she heard and argument followed by a gunshot.

"Everyone on the (restaurant) patio ran inside," the witness said.

The shooting is the second in the last five months in the Beverly Hills Triangle.