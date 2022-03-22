Beverly Hills

Smash-and-Grab Robbers Use Sledgehammers on Beverly Hills Store

By Heather Navarro

A store's windows were smashed by assailants with sledgehammers in Beverly Hills in an apparent smash-and-grab theft Tuesday, police said.

Police were investigating in the 200 block of south Beverly Dr. 

Beverly Hills police said about four or five robbers used sledgehammers to smash the windows of a store. Police would not confirm whether it was a jewelry store or not, nor would they say what was stolen.

Aerial images from NewsChopper4 showed the business is called Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills.

Video from a passerby showed the crime happening in real time, with five robbers smashing the window before scooping up the jewelry on display.

