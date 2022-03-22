Smash-and-Grab Robbers Use Sledgehammers on Beverly Hills Store

A store's windows were smashed by assailants with sledgehammers in Beverly Hills in an apparent smash-and-grab theft Tuesday, police said.

Police were investigating in the 200 block of south Beverly Dr.

#BREAKING #BeverlyHills: Smash and grab burglary at jewelry store at Charleville and Beverly. @BeverlyHillsPD says multiple suspects fled in unknown vehicle. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/HRp7JdY9lt — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) March 22, 2022

Beverly Hills police said about four or five robbers used sledgehammers to smash the windows of a store. Police would not confirm whether it was a jewelry store or not, nor would they say what was stolen.

Aerial images from NewsChopper4 showed the business is called Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills.

Video from a passerby showed the crime happening in real time, with five robbers smashing the window before scooping up the jewelry on display.

#BREAKING #BeverlyHills: Video of alleged suspects taking off after smash and grab burglary at jewelry store at Charleville/Beverly. (Video shared w/ @BeverlyHillsPD) pic.twitter.com/Jwou5oxzQJ — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) March 22, 2022

