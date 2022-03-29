Body Found in Malibu Parking Lot

A man wearing what looks like a security officer uniform was discovered dead in Malibu Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The body was discovered in a pool of blood in a parking lot in the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway at 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The victim was discovered in the parking lot of the Trancas Canyon Nursery after what appeared to be an assault that happened overnight.

Deputies with the Lost Hills Sheriff's station said the death was being investigated as "of suspicious nature."

There was no other information on the victim.

