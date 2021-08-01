Lake Elsinore

Body of Man Believed to Have Drowned in Lake Elsinore Has Been Found

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said at around 4 p.m. Saturday that the man had been swimming with a family member near their boat when the boat began to drift away.

By City News Service

The body of a man believed to have drowned in Lake Elsinore was found Sunday afternoon, according to Sergeant Lionel Murphy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

That's when the man went underwater and never resurfaced, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies combed the lake for hours on Saturday but were unable to locate the man's body and continued the search on Sunday.

The identity of the man was not disclosed.

In June, a 38-year-old Los Angeles man drowned in Lake Elsinore after he got off his jet ski and went into the water to retrieve a lost item.

