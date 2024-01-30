Boxer ‘Canelo' Alvarez named Grand Marshal for NASCAR's Busch Light Clash

Race watchers are expecting “a knockout” in the next following days.

Mexican Boxer and super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was named Grand Marshal for NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash on Feb. 4, 2024 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Clash marks Alvarez's first time as Grand Marshal.

This comes days after Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson was named Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500, which takes place Feb. 18 in Florida. Like any Grand Marshal, Alvarez is expected to command drivers to start their engines.

This race marks a third annual trip to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where 23 drivers will compete in a 150-lap exhibition atop a 0.25-mile short asphalt oval. The Clash is scheduled to start around 1 p.m.

Other guest appearances include live DJing by Dillon Francis and an exclusive performance by Machine Gun Kelly.