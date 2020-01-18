Boy Critical After Hit-and-Run Crash in El Monte

A 12-year-old boy was ejected from a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in El Monte Saturday night, according to authorities.

The El Monte Police Department said a call came in at 9:30 p.m. regarding the collision at Garvey and Lexington avenues.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene, police said.

Meanwhile, the injured child was transported to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in critical condition. The L.A. County Fire Department said a total of two patients were transported.

No further information about the investigation was immediately available.