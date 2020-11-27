Buena Park Police Officer on Motorcycle Struck by a Vehicle on the 91 Freeway

A Buena Park Police Department officer on a motorcycle was injured Friday evening when a suspect reportedly backed up into him on the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway in the Fullerton area.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of an officer down on the roadway, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The officer had pulled over the vehicle on the freeway when the driver allegedly backed up and struck him before fleeing the scene, according to multiple reports.

The officer fired shots at the suspect's vehicle, but it wasn't clear if anyone was hit by the gunfire.

All westbound lanes of the 91 freeway in the area were closed for the investigation, the CHP said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and authorities were searching for a suspect driving a white vehicle.