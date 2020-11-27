Buena Park

Buena Park Police Officer on Motorcycle Struck by a Vehicle on the 91 Freeway

The officer had pulled over the vehicle on the freeway when the driver allegedly backed up and struck him before fleeing the scene, according to multiple reports.

By City News Service

NBCLA

A Buena Park Police Department officer on a motorcycle was injured Friday evening when a suspect reportedly backed up into him on the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway in the Fullerton area.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of an officer down on the roadway, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The officer had pulled over the vehicle on the freeway when the driver allegedly backed up and struck him before fleeing the scene, according to multiple reports.

The officer fired shots at the suspect's vehicle, but it wasn't clear if anyone was hit by the gunfire.

All westbound lanes of the 91 freeway in the area were closed for the investigation, the CHP said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and authorities were searching for a suspect driving a white vehicle.

Pasadena 1 hour ago

One Person Killed After Vehicle Drives Off Pasadena Freeway

South LA 3 hours ago

Vehicle Crash in Florence Leaves Six People in Hospital

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Buena Parkhit and run91 freeway
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us