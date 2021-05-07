Burbank Lifts Mask-Wearing Order, Will Follow LA County Guidelines Instead

With Los Angeles County now in the yellow tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening blueprint, Burbank has lifted its separate face-covering order and will follow the Los Angeles County order, the city announced.

The move took effect Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The LA County order outlines when people can go without a mask in public -- and applies only to those who are fully vaccinated.

According to that order, those who can go without a mask may do so

when outdoors, are vaccinated, and are:

Alone;

With members of their household;

With a small group of people they know are fully vaccinated;

With a small group of people who are not fully vaccinated and not at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

There are still many requirements for wearing masks indoors and outdoors in LA County. Details are available on a fact sheet here.

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.