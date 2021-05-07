Burbank Lifts Mask-Wearing Order, Will Follow LA County Guidelines Instead

With Los Angeles County now in the yellow tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening blueprint, Burbank has lifted its separate face-covering order and will follow the Los Angeles County order, the city announced.
The move took effect Thursday.
The LA County order outlines when people can go without a mask in public -- and applies only to those who are fully vaccinated.
According to that order, those who can go without a mask may do so
when outdoors, are vaccinated, and are:
- Alone;
- With members of their household;
- With a small group of people they know are fully vaccinated;
- With a small group of people who are not fully vaccinated and not at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.
There are still many requirements for wearing masks indoors and outdoors in LA County. Details are available on a fact sheet here.
