Burglars steal ATM after ramming a van into Van Nuys market

Police looked for suspects who stole an ATM from a market in Van Nuy early Friday morning.

It happened at the Balboa Market on Balboa Boulevard and Saticoy after 3 a.m.

Security video showed the two suspected burglars first broke into the glass door then possibly used a vehicle to forcefully pull the bolted-down ATM from inside the store.

The owner of the grocery said he believes a few thousand dollars were inside the ATM when it was stolen.

"This is like a little community store. It's really sad because it's happening a lot to small businesses," Lidia Ramirez, a customer at the store, said.

The owner also said the store had been burglarized a couple of years ago with someone breaking through the same glass doors and stealing more than $10,000 inside the store's safe.

Two white vans were seen leaving the scene shortly after the burglary, the Los Angeles Police Department said.