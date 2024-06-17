Passenger struck after shooting erupts on a bus in Baldwin Park

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened inside a bus on the 10 Freeway in the Baldwin Park area.

The CHP said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. after two passengers got into an argument on the bus as it was heading west on the 10 freeway near the Puente Avenue exit.

The CHP confirmed that a bullet or a fragment of a bullet did strike a passenger. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They said the shooter-- who they believe is a man, took off running from the bus as the driver attempted to pull off the freeway. When officers arrived, they began searching an adjacent parking lot looking for the man.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

They called in surrounding law enforcement agencies to help and brought in dogs to try and pick up the man’s scent, but they still have not been able to locate the shooter.

“I can assure you that we have plenty of officers in collaboration with west covina and the baldwin park police department and the california highway patrol we are in the community right now and we are doing everything we can to make sure the community stays safe and that we apprehend this suspect as soon as possible,” Saul Gomez with CHP said.

The CHP said about 20 people were on the bus when the shooting occurred. The driver attempted to pull over at the bus stop to de-escalate the situation, as per their training.

The Foothills Transit CEO tells NBC4 that the bus does have multiple cameras and CHP has that video evidence.