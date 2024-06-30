New drink safety law in CA: Bars required to offer drug testing kits starting July 1

Beginning July 1, California’s Type 48 license holders, which include bars and similar establishments that sell alcohol, will be required to offer drug testing kits as part of new legislation aimed to stop drink spiking.

Under AB 1013, establishments must provide kits that can detect substances like flunitrazepam, ketamine, and gamma hydroxybutyric acid, according to the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.

The drug detecting kits may be sold or given to customers.

Additionally, the new law requires bars to display a prominently placed sign stating: “Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details.” The mandatory signage is intended to raise awareness and be a preventive measure against drink tampering.

While non-compliance with the regulation won’t lead to criminal charges, the department of Alcoholic Beverage Control warns that it could result in an adminstrative citation against the license.

These regulations will remain effective until January 1, 2027, unless extended by the Legislature.