Los Angeles

New drink safety law in CA: Bars required to offer drug testing kits starting July 1

New regulations require bars to provide drug testing kits and post safety signage to combat drink spiking.

By Missael Soto

Getty Images

Beginning July 1, California’s Type 48 license holders, which include bars and similar establishments that sell alcohol, will be required to offer drug testing kits as part of new legislation aimed to stop drink spiking.

Under AB 1013, establishments must provide kits that can detect substances like flunitrazepam, ketamine, and gamma hydroxybutyric acid, according to the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The drug detecting kits may be sold or given to customers.

Additionally, the new law requires bars to display a prominently placed sign stating: “Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details.” The mandatory signage is intended to raise awareness and be a preventive measure against drink tampering.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

While non-compliance with the regulation won’t lead to criminal charges, the department of Alcoholic Beverage Control warns that it could result in an adminstrative citation against the license.

These regulations will remain effective until January 1, 2027, unless extended by the Legislature.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesFood & DrinkRestaurants
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us