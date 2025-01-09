Cal State Long Beach evacuates library over bomb threat

Cal State Long Beach evacuated the campus library at Wednesday afternoon in response to a bomb threat.

According to university police, people inside the library and Academic Services building were told to leave. Those outside the evacuation zone are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police began conducting searches at 3:35 p.m. University Library, Academic Services, Education 1 & 2, and Liberal Arts 1, 2, & 3 are closed until further notice according to the university.

Live updates from Cal State Long Beach can be found here.