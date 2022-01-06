Cal State Long Beach to Begin Spring Semester Remotely

Cal State Long Beach announced Thursday it will begin the spring semester with at least two weeks of remote classes due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley said in a message to the campus community that remote classes will begin Jan. 20, “delaying most face-to-face instruction until Monday, Feb. 7.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“The safety of our community has always been our chief concern throughout the pandemic,” Conoley wrote. “Delayed in-person instruction was not what we had intended for this spring, but the rise of the Omicron variant warrants this adjustment. Among the lessons of the pandemic is continued flexibility, and we will monitor prevailing conditions and public-health recommendations over the coming weeks.”

She noted the campus will remain open, but some staffers will be asked to work remotely to reduce the number of people on campus.

“The University Student Union, University Library, University Bookstore, the Horn Center, and Student Health Services will all continue to provide services to students with appropriate safety protocols in place, including the use of face coverings,” Conoley wrote.

“Some other aspects of campus operations, such as spectators at athletics events, audiences for the performing arts, facilities reservations, and hours at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center may face short-term changes. Details about modifications in policy and procedures will be shared in the coming days both via email from and on the websites of the respective units.”

Cal State Los Angeles announced earlier this week it will conduct the first three weeks of its spring semester remotely.

Each CSU campus is being allowed to decide individually on its spring protocols, based on the COVID situation in their areas. The CSU system includes 23 campuses statewide.

USC will also conduct two weeks of classes remotely. UCLA and UC Irvine have already begun their winter quarters, both remotely for at least two weeks.