California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in several counties due to fires

As three major fires continue to burn in Southern California on Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for several counties in the area.

On Wednesday, Newsom traveled to Southern California and declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties.

Newsom had already declared a state of emergency due to the Line Fire on Saturday Sept. 7 in San Bernardino County.

According to a statement on his website, Newsom visited the site of the Line Fire in Highland on Wednesday. There, he was briefed on the fire and visited neighborhoods on the edge of the Line Fire.

He was also briefed by CAL FIRE and emergency response officials on the ongoing response to the Bridge and Airport fires in Southern California, the site said.

“California is deploying every available resource to combat these devastating fires, and we’ll continue to work in lockstep with federal and local partners in this herculean effort. We are deeply grateful to all the heroic firefighters and first responders on the ground working 24/7 to keep Californians safe,” Newsom said.

The Bridge Fire, currently the largest active fire in California, continues to burn over 50,000 acres and is affecting Los Angeles and San Bernardino County.

The Line Fire is burning over 37,000 acres and continues to affect San Bernardino County. As of Thursday, the fire was 18% contained.

The Airport Fire in Trabuco Canyon is affecting Orange and Riverside counties, burning over 23,000 acres. The fire is only 5% contained as of Thursday.