Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park is under a state investigation after its ride malfunctioned this week with riders stuck in midair for more than two hours, officials confirmed Thursday.

NBCLA confirmed with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) that its Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit is trying to determine what went wrong on the Sol Spin as the ride suddenly stopped working at the six-story level on Monday.

Video from the scene on Monday showed 22 people were on the ride with their feet dangling in the air while some were nearly stuck sideways.

The machine shut down in the middle of spinning due to technical difficulties, according to the amusement park.

The riders on the Sol Spin were later safely evacuated, but two women were hospitalized out of an abundance of caution.

The theme park will conduct an inspection on the thrill ride before reopening, Knott’s Berry Farm confirmed, as maintenance crews worked to determine the cause of the malfunction.

The Sol Spin was described to be “for the brave” as each arm of the ride rotates 360 degrees, reaching the height of a six-story building.