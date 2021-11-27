California School For the Deaf Prepares for Tonight's Title Game

High school football history could be made Saturday night, as the California School for the Deaf prepares to play in its first-ever championship game.

The Riverside Cubs won their first semifinal game last Friday, when they beat the Avalon High School 62 to 51.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All of the players and coaches on the team are deaf, and they compete against hearing teams.

The school lost every game for seven straight seasons. This year, they're a perfect 12-0.

The semifinal win was the first time in the school's 68-year history, not just football, made it to a semifinal game.

"Doesn’t matter if they win or lose, the heart they played with has been beautiful, that's what inspired all of us, staff, parents, everyone. We are just thrilled," said middle school principal Janelle Green after the semifinal victory.

Saturday is the big title game, with the potential for the Riverside school to go all the way to a championship victory.

"It is a big deal," said David Figueroa, student at the school and offensive lineman and defensive end on the football team. "It's huge for me and the football team."

Their victory has drawn notice, and support, from family members and beyond.

"It feels overwhelming," said Cubs head coach Keith Adams. "It's been nonstop, getting messages, you know, congratulations and well-wishes. My email is blowing up. I've had some NFL head coaches -- the Tennessee Titans have sent me congratulations. It's just been amazing."

The Riverside Cubs play for the CIF Southern Section Division title against Canoga Park's Faith Baptist High School, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. Saturday evening.