Carjacking Suspect Surrenders After Pursuit in Alhambra

A carjacking suspect who forced himself into a house in Alhambra following a brief chase Wednesday night has surrendered.
Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded to a report about a carjacking suspect on the 10 Freeway, according to a spokesman at the Temple Sheriff's Station.
The pursuit ended at Carlos and Garvey avenues.
The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, surrendered shortly before 10 p.m.
