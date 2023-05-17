Alhambra

Carjacking Suspect Surrenders After Pursuit in Alhambra

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A carjacking suspect who forced himself into a house in Alhambra following a brief chase Wednesday night has surrendered. 

Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded to a report about a carjacking suspect on the 10 Freeway, according to a spokesman at the Temple Sheriff's Station.

The pursuit ended at Carlos and Garvey avenues. 

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, surrendered shortly before 10 p.m.

