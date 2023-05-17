Carjacking Suspect Surrenders After Pursuit in Alhambra

A carjacking suspect who forced himself into a house in Alhambra following a brief chase Wednesday night has surrendered.

Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded to a report about a carjacking suspect on the 10 Freeway, according to a spokesman at the Temple Sheriff's Station.

The pursuit ended at Carlos and Garvey avenues.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, surrendered shortly before 10 p.m.