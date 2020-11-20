Torrance

Man Held on $2 Million Bail Accused of Shooting Torrance Man to Death

"Detectives worked non-stop operations investigating the details of this incident to identify the suspect and ensure the community's safety,'' Martinez said.

By City News Service

Police announced the arrest of a Carson resident who allegedly shot and killed a man in Torrance earlier this month.

Steven Albert Stewart, 45, was arrested last Friday and booked on suspicion of murder in the death of Damon Toregano, 52, of Carson, who was gunned down about 11 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 3700 block of Artesia Boulevard, said Torrance police Sgt. Alexander Martinez.

"Detectives worked non-stop operations investigating the details of this incident to identify the suspect and ensure the community's safety,'' Martinez said.

San Diego 18 mins ago

3-Year-Old Boy's Scraped Knee on San Diego Camping Trip Leads to Double Amputation

Joe Biden 39 mins ago

What's Fueling the Record Surge of Gun Sales in America

Saugus High School 1 hour ago

Families of Two Teens Killed in Campus Shooting Sue School District

"During the investigation, investigators determined the victim and arrestee are known to each other, and a dispute preceded the shooting,'' Martinez said. "This act of violence is an isolated incident, and there is no evidence indicating there are additional shooters.''

Stewart, who is jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, is set to be arraigned at the Torrance courthouse Dec. 2 on one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

TorranceCarson
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us