Celebrate Lunar New Year with Virtual Event Hosted by Chinese Chamber of Los Angeles

With the cancellation of this year's Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown due to the pandemic, communities throughout Southern California are invited to come together and celebrate Lunar New Year virtually. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles is presenting a special 30-minute program, "Through the Eyes of the Dragon," which will take place on Saturday, February 12 at 11 a.m. PST -- visit the Chinese Chamber Facebook at facebook.com/lachinesechamber to watch.

The animated 3-part program shares the traditions of the holiday, each part emphasizing the past, present and future of Chinese history and culture in Los Angeles, including the earliest immigrants in the region; explaining the Chinese zodiac signs; and teaching about the Year of the Tiger with its customs and traditions that come with celebrating 2022 Lunar New Year. Past Golden Dragon Parade footage will also be shown.

This year, Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, begins on February 1 and traditionally culminates on February 15 with the Lantern Festival.