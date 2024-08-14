High-speed chase into southern LA County follows Beverly Hills pharmacy burglary

At least two people suspected in a burglary at a Beverly Hills pharmacy were arrested early Wednesday following the crime and a pursuit that ended about 15 miles away in southern Los Angeles County.

Officers responded at about 3 a.m. to a break-in at Pharmacy 90210 on Wilshire Boulevard. They saw up to four masked burglars in hoodies leaving the pharmacy in a white Dodge Durango.

The driver failed to pull over, leading to the high-speed early morning chase through downtown Los Angeles and communities to the south. The occupants abandoned the SUV near Wilmington Avenue in Watts and ran into a building.

Two of the burglars were taken into custody after officers surrounded the building.

Details about what was stolen from the pharmacy were not immediately available.