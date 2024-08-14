Beverly Hills

High-speed chase into southern LA County follows Beverly Hills pharmacy burglary

As many as four masked burglars were seen coming out of Pharmacy 90210 in Beverly Hills before leading officers on a high-speed chase into Watts.

By Macy Jenkins and Jonathan Lloyd

At least two people suspected in a burglary at a Beverly Hills pharmacy were arrested early Wednesday following the crime and a pursuit that ended about 15 miles away in southern Los Angeles County.

Officers responded at about 3 a.m. to a break-in at Pharmacy 90210 on Wilshire Boulevard. They saw up to four masked burglars in hoodies leaving the pharmacy in a white Dodge Durango.

The driver failed to pull over, leading to the high-speed early morning chase through downtown Los Angeles and communities to the south. The occupants abandoned the SUV near Wilmington Avenue in Watts and ran into a building.

Two of the burglars were taken into custody after officers surrounded the building.

Details about what was stolen from the pharmacy were not immediately available.

