Car chase suspect leads police on chase with baby in the car

A reckless driver who had a baby in the car traveled at dangerously high speeds on surface streets from South Los Angeles to West LA during a chase on Wednesday.

The pursuit began in Hawthorne after officers responded to a call of a robbery. The driver of the vehicle initially was in a different car before they ditched it and got into a white sedan.

Ignoring police's orders to pull over, the driver swerved through traffic, at times traveling on the wrong side of the road, and had close calls with other motorists. The driver encountered a dead end in Culver City on Shedd Terrace and Wrightcrest Drive, where several police cruisers blocked the suspect vehicle in.

While blocked in, the driver surrendered to police and held up an infant to officers. A woman who was seated in the backseat then exited the vehicle and also surrendered to police.

Both the driver and passengers were seen being detained by police. The baby was then held by an officer.

The identities of the occupants of the vehicle were not immediately released. Their relations are unknown.