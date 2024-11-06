Chauncy Glover, KCAL9/CBS2 anchor, dies at 39

KCAL9/CBS2 news anchor Chauncy Glover has died at age 39, the station reported Tuesday night.

No cause of death was released.

According to a report by ABC13 in Houston, where Glover previously worked, his family issued a statement saying, "We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy. He was more than a son and brother -- he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community. Chauncy's compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him."

Glover co-anchored evening newscasts on KCAL9 and CBS2 with Pat Harvey and Suzie Suh.

The Alabama native was a three-time Emmy winner and founder of the Chauncy Glover mentoring program that "grooms teenage boys into upstanding gentlemen," according to his official biography.

He began his career in Columbus, Georgia. He then worked in Jacksonville, Florida, as a general assignment reporter before accepting a reporting job in Detroit. He moved to Houston in 2015, becoming the first Black male main evening anchor at ABC13.

Glover also traveled nationally as a motivational speaker, acted in plays and Off-Broadway productions, and sang at the funeral of civil rights activist Rosa Parks.