China

China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, a Possible First

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” the National Health Commission said on its website

slaughtered chickens are displayed for sale at a wholesale poultry market in Shanghai.
AP Photo, File

A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Huntington Park 2 hours ago

Flames Destroy Large Warehouse in Huntington Park

Anaheim 8 hours ago

Anaheim Man Arrested on Suspicion of Beating 70-Year-Old Man to Death

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chinabird flu
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us