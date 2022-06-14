CHP

CHP Identifies Man Wanted in Studio City Traffic Stop Shooting

The driver produced a firearm and fired several times during a traffic stop, hitting the officer multiple times, the CHP said. The officer is in serious condition.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Jason Kandel

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search for a 33-year-old man wanted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer led authorities to an apartment complex in the west San Fernando Valley, but no arrests were reported early Tuesday.

The CHP identified Pejhmaun Iraq Khosroabadi as the man sought in the shooting Monday during a traffic stop in Studio City. He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 210 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt and black pants. Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The CHP released information about a man wanted in a traffic stop shooting in Studio City on Monday June 14, 2022.
Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The CHP officer shot just before 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard remained hospitalized Tuesday. The location is in front of a private school, Campbell Hall, just off the 101 Freeway.

According to a statement given by the CHP early Tuesday morning, an officer from the CHP's West Valley Division attempted to make an enforcement stop on a white Ford sedan. As the officer approached the driver of that sedan, the driver left their car and an "altercation occurred," the CHP said.

A CHP officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop in Studio City. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 13, 2022.

The driver drew a firearm and fired several times, hitting the officer multiple times, the CHP said.

The driver then fled the scene.

The type of firearm, and whether the driver fled the area on foot or by car, was not immediately clear. The driver is considered armed and dangerous, and police are still searching for that individual.

The shooter was last seen in Van Nuys, but the search of the apartment complex where he was last seen came up empty. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Later Monday evening, law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around a neighborhood off of Haskell Avenue in Van Nuys, where the shooter was last seen, while they searched an apartment complex for the shooter.

The man was able to evade capture, with residents forced to evacuate as police used tear gas in an attempt to get the shooter to leave.

Any witnesses with more information are asked to call the CHP at 323-644-9550.

STUDIO CITY 2 hours ago

Manhunt Underway After CHP Officer Shot

shooting 9 hours ago

CHP Officer Shot in Studio City

This article tagged under:

CHPshootingSTUDIO CITYCalifornia Highway Patroltraffic stop
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us