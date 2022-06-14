CHP Identifies Man Wanted in Studio City Traffic Stop Shooting

The search for a 33-year-old man wanted in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer led authorities to an apartment complex in the west San Fernando Valley, but no arrests were reported early Tuesday.
The CHP identified Pejhmaun Iraq Khosroabadi as the man sought in the shooting Monday during a traffic stop in Studio City. He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 210 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt and black pants. Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous.
The CHP officer shot just before 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard remained hospitalized Tuesday. The location is in front of a private school, Campbell Hall, just off the 101 Freeway.
According to a statement given by the CHP early Tuesday morning, an officer from the CHP's West Valley Division attempted to make an enforcement stop on a white Ford sedan. As the officer approached the driver of that sedan, the driver left their car and an "altercation occurred," the CHP said.
The driver drew a firearm and fired several times, hitting the officer multiple times, the CHP said.
The driver then fled the scene.
The type of firearm, and whether the driver fled the area on foot or by car, was not immediately clear. The driver is considered armed and dangerous, and police are still searching for that individual.
Later Monday evening, law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around a neighborhood off of Haskell Avenue in Van Nuys, where the shooter was last seen, while they searched an apartment complex for the shooter.
The man was able to evade capture, with residents forced to evacuate as police used tear gas in an attempt to get the shooter to leave.
Any witnesses with more information are asked to call the CHP at 323-644-9550.