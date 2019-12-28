Christmas Tree Sparks Electrical Fire, Kills Father and 2 Children in Hemet Fire

The cause of a fire that tore through a Hemet apartment complex Friday morning, leaving a man and two of his children dead, has been determined.

Hemet Fire Department and Police Department determined that the cause of the fire was a result of a Christmas tree sparking an electrical fire.

The fire was reported about 1:15 a.m. near Alessandro Street and Latham Avenue. Three members of the family of seven were killed after the fire started in their residence and spread to nearby units.

The three family members killed in the fire were identified as 41-year-old Juan Moreno, 12-year-old Maria, and 4-year-old Janessa. Juan Moreno died after entering the burning home in a desperate attempt to rescue the rest of his family, police said.

8-year-old Isaac Moreno is still hospitalized in grave condition, according to authorities.

"This tragedy underscores how quickly a fire can spread, smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan," said City of Hemet Fire Chief, Scott Brown. "Smoke alarms provide that critical early warning so you can get out quickly and are an important part of a home fire escape plan."

A relative created a GoFundMe account because the father was the sole provider of his family of seven, and it’s going to be very difficult for his wife and surviving children.