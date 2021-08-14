CicLAvia's Open Streets Event Returns Sunday In Wilmington

CicLAvia, the open-streets festival that clears various roadways of traffic to let residents explore on foot, bikes or skates, will return Sunday after going on a COVID-19 hiatus.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Avalon Boulevard will be closed to traffic between M and C streets. M Street will be closed east of Avalon, and C Street will be closed west of Avalon as far as Wilmington Waterfront Park. In total, about 2 1/4 miles of street will be open for people to roam.

The event is free to attend, and people can explore the route and businesses/eateries along the way at their leisure.

Additional CivLAvia events are planned for Oct. 10 in downtown Los Angeles — marking the event's 11th anniversary — and on Dec. 5 in South Los Angeles.

"With the state now open, Angelenos are eager to return to some of the enjoyable and memorable activities and routines we've been missing for the past year while hopefully maintaining slower streets, outdoor dining and cleaner air," CicLAvia Executive Director Romel Pascual said in July while announcing the re-start of the events.

"Our mission promotes positivity and safety, and we hope to help instill social confidence and restore comfort to the community."

CicLAvia canceled five events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It began working with city officials on the outdoor dining Al Fresco program in late 2020, specifically in areas that were most impacted by the pandemic, such as Boyle Heights, Chinatown, the Westlake district, Pacoima and South Los Angeles.

CicLAvia announced on May 19 it would assist the city government's as it expands the program — which began in May 2020 to help restaurants safely serve guests during the COVID-19 pandemic — and takes steps to make it permanent.

"CicLAvia is an important component of L.A.'s recovery and the experiences we've collectively shared at CicLAvia reinforces how dynamic, connected and resilient we are as Angelenos," Pascual said. "Please come out and celebrate with us whether it's your 35th CicLAvia or your first."

During CicLAvia's "Heart of L.A." downtown event on Oct. 10, the nonprofit organization will be celebrating its 11th year opening the streets for pedestrians, cyclists and more. The first event took place on Oct. 10, 2010 on a stretch from East Hollywood through downtown Los Angeles and into Boyle Heights.

More than 100,000 people joined the event, exceeding the organization's expectations.

Over the past 11 years, CicLAvia has hosted more than 1.8 million people at 35 events on nearly 226 miles of open streets.

"The return of CicLAvia is a bright light as we slowly recover together as a city," said Los Angeles Department of Transportation General Manager Seleta Reynolds. "Our streets and public spaces should be places of joy and connection for communities. There is no event like CicLAvia to make that real for Angelenos."

CicLAvia was inspired by "ciclovia" events in Bogota, Colombia, which began 45 years ago.

More information on CicLAvia is available here.