Denim Day

City Council To Recognize Denim Day Campaign Against Sexual Violence

Denim Day is the nation's longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaign.

By City News Service

04-24-2019 LA Denim Day

Denim Day rally in Los Angeles in April 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The City Council declared Wednesday Denim Day in Los Angeles to recognize the 21st annual campaign to combat sexual violence and support its victims.

Solidarity is the theme of this year's Denim Day, highlighting the ongoing and changing needs of those experiencing domestic, sexual, and interpersonal violence during stay at home orders and social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A campaign to raise awareness about the challenges faced by sexual assault survivors and the organizations that serve them during the coronavirus pandemic will begin Wednesday in connection with Denim Day.

The Demin Day Campaign is the nation's longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaign, organizers said. It seeks to inspire and mobilizes individuals, communities and institutions by providing tools, messaging and a call to action.

“Denim Day” is a rape prevention campaign where people all over the world are encouraged to wear jeans. About 5 million people from more than 100 countries are expected to participate in Denim Day this year, and among them are students at Franklin High School in Highland Park who are hoping to end the violence and silence on sexual assault....

Peace Over Violence, a Los Angeles-based social service agency dedicated to the elimination of sexual and domestic violence and all forms of interpersonal violence, championed Denim Day in Los Angeles in 1999 as part of an international protest following the Italian Supreme Court's decision to overturn a rape conviction.

The victim wore tight jeans, which the justices reasoned the suspect couldn't have removed without her help.

Dulce Perez, 13, says her role in Denim Day inspired her to promote awareness of sexual violence. The day-long campaign, named after the 1998 Italian Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a rape conviction because the victim wore jeans, was celebrated across Los Angeles – including Perez’s Young Kim Oak Middle School. Michelle Valles reports for the NBC4 News at 5...

Women in the Italian Parliament began to wear jeans to work in protest of the ruling, and the movement has spread around the world since then.

Denim Day encourages people to wear jeans as a symbol of protest against sexual assault and raise awareness of misconceptions that surround it.

