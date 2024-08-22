Claremont

Fire damages family-owned Walter's Restaurant in Claremont

Most of the damage was limited to the roof of the kitchen area of the longtime Claremont staple.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Fire damaged a family-owned restaurant early Thursday morning that has been in business for decades in Claremont.

Walter's Restaurant on North Yale Avenue recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary in the eastern Los Angeles County community.

Firefighters responded at about 2:30 a.m. to find flames coming from the one-story building's attic. Most of the damage was limited to the roof of the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported. The dining area did not sustain significant damage, a family member told NBCLA.

"Most of the restaurant does seem intact," said Dawoud Ghafarshad. "Some of the kitchen area… has come down a little bit. Thankfully, we do have two big kitchens, so hopefully we'll be able to operate shortly using one of the kitchens."

Details about a cause were not immediately available. The restaurant is temporarily closed, according to an update on its Facebook page.

Walter's originally opened in 1957 as a burger restaurant. The current owners bought the business in 1973.

Claremont
