The 155 at-risk cats that were flown from overpopulated animal shelters in Florida to Massachusetts and New Jersey earlier this month were adopted as part of NBC Universal Local's Clear The Shelters campaign.

The flight took off on Aug. 2, the cats received any necessary medical care and were then put up for adoption at Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA-Angell.

Each cat has now found a forever home.

On Aug. 30, at the close of NBC’s Clear The Shelters, another 50 dogs will be flown from Louisiana to New Jersey’s Morristown Airport. The dogs will receive medical care before being put up for adoption at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparLosAlbergues.com

Clear The Shelters is an annual campaign to promote animal adoption and monetary donations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico during the month of August.

The flights are in partnership with Greater Good Charities' Good Flights program, The Animal Rescue Site and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Clear The Shelters is an annual effort with NBC and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The animal adoption campaign first launched in 2015 and has helped more than 700,000 pets find homes.

NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations will partner with local animal shelters and rescues from August 1 to August 31