Coachella Valley School District Security Director Charged With Solicitation of Prostitution

Adam Sambrano, who has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County, was one of 64 people taken into custody during ``Operation Reclaim & Rebuild.''

A July 15 arraignment date was set Monday for the security director of the Coachella Valley Unified School District, who was allegedly caught attempting to beckon the services of a prostitute.

Adam Sambrano Jr., 39, of Indio was charged Friday with one misdemeanor prostitution solicitation count and remains out of custody awaiting his initial court date at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

At the time of Sambrano's Jan. 27 arrest on Gerald Ford Drive in Palm Desert, district officials announced that he had been placed on administrative leave. A representative of the district could not immediately be reached for comment Monday regarding his current employment status.

Sambrano, who has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County, was one of 64 people taken into custody during "Operation Reclaim & Rebuild." Riverside County's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force joined other agencies statewide with the goal of cracking down on suspects involved in prostitution rings and escort services, as well as rescuing the victims.

The series of law enforcement operations included arrests in La Quinta, Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Palm Desert, Riverside and Temecula. Authorities placed decoy advertisements on websites popularly used for soliciting prostitution. Prospective customers who responded to the ads were actually communicating with law enforcement personnel.

In all, 62 people were arrested on suspicion of soliciting prostitution, while one person was arrested on suspicion of lewd purposes, and another for allegedly aiding a person to commit prostitution, sheriff's officials said.

