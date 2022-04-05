Firefighters Knock Down Commercial Building Fire in Boyle Heights

A fire at a one-story commercial building in Boyle Heights late Tuesday morning was extinguished in just under 20 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze began just after 10 a.m.

Fire crews were dispatched to the building, which LAFD sources said was a small appliance store, at Lorena Street and Estrada Street in Los Angeles.

"The fire appears to have primarily been an outside fire... which extended inside," the LAFD said in a statement. The fire began in some refrigerators outside of the business.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire crews were able to stop the fire before it spread to an attached medical clinic, according to the LAFD.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters did not find any people trapped in the building.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are under investigation.