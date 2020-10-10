Los Angeles

Community Comes Together to Save Their Favorite Pizzeria in Larchmont

Customer after customer stopped by the parlor Saturday to sign a petition to keep Village Pizzeria open.

By Darsha Philips

High rent and the effects of the pandemic are taking a toll on local businesses. A beloved pizzeria in Larchmont is feeling those pains, but the community isn't giving up easily. 

“This is real. This is as real as it gets,” Steve Cohen, owner of Village Pizzeria, said.

The Larchmont pizzeria is the classic pizza place everyone knows.

“We come here all the time,” customer Sheila Hoyer stated.

That strong business was shaken by the pandemic.

“Pepperoni is hard to get because who is working in factories producing food? My cheese went up last month, a dollar a pound in one week," Cohen said.

Cohen has tried to come to an agreement with his landlord, but closing the doors of this storied and traditional pizzeria is now more of a reality than ever.

“We have been blessed with a strong business," Cohen said. “We're facing an insurmountable challenge, but Village Pizzeria isn't facing that challenge alone."

Customer after customer stopped by the parlor Saturday to sign a petition to keep Village Pizzeria open.

View this post on Instagram

For months we’ve been struggling to keep up with the insane demands that this pandemic has brought upon us. We know a lot of you are in similar situations, struggling to pay rents and various overhead costs, as are we. We’ve tried in good faith to negotiate a fair deal with our landlord for 6 months to no avail, and unfortunately we may fall victim to what 1 in 5 small businesses have already faced- permanent closure. We know a lot of you will miss your local favorites when they’re gone, so now’s the time to take action. We really don’t know if this petition will work, in the end our landlord has final say, but we would love and truly appreciate if you could come down and show your support by signing. By the end of this year, there will be at least 30 empty stores on our beloved Larchmont... please help us not be one of them. Thank you, and pizza love to all☮️❤️🍕 #covidcasualty #swansong #smallbusiness #savesmallbusiness #savevillage #pizzalovers #laeats -Steve and the VP family/crew

A post shared by Village Pizzeria Larchmont 🍕 (@villagepizza_) on

“I feel like a paying tenant is better than no tenant. It serves the community, we're all in this together,” Hoyer said.

A petition on change.org has garnered thousands of signatures.

The support has left the talkative boy from Brooklyn at a loss for words.

“I'm farklempt,” Cohen said.

Other owners in Larchmont are facing similar situations. Owners say 10 to 15 businesses may have to close by the end of the year, drastically changing the face of the community.

Dimitrios Houndalas, owner of Le Petit Greek, is also worried about what will becomes of the area.

"If I go, and Village Pizzeria and a couple other places go, there will be nothing left in Larchmont,” Houndalas said.

