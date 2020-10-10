It's ‘Pumpkins in the Pines' Time at SkyPark at Santa's Village

THE CUSP OF CHRISTMASTIME? Nope, we're not quite there, even if you can buy giant snowmen for your lawn and candy cane lights for your patio down at the local hardware store. But there's a Golden State spot that's always on the cusp of Christmas, or, more accurately, fully into the festive Christmas swing. It's SkyPark at Santa's Village, the mid-century attraction that shuttered for several years, only to reopen, following a full and festive renovation, in December 2016. The airy spread has been open to visitors over the middle part of 2020, with several new safety protocols in place, including limited guest capacity. Now that fall has arrived, and we are kind of/sort of on the cusp of Christmas, or at least Halloween, it is time for...

PUMPKINS IN THE PINES: That means you can indulge your love for an autumn-Christmas mash-up at the Lake Arrowhead-close destination, all while shopping for the perfect jack o'lantern. There are several decorated places to take seasonal-sweet snapshots throughout the open-air spread, and tots are invited to join the contact-free trick-or-treating. Look also for the Fantom Forest Spooky Hike, an evening event every Saturday in October starting on Oct. 10. Pumpkins in the Pines is an October-only happening, keep in mind, and it is only popping up on the weekends. But if you're thinking of taking a fall color drive around Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear, or other mountain communities, this could be nostalgia-nice stop-by. Just remember your face covering, and to observe social distancing. Read all of the COVID considerations on the Know Before You Go page.

NEED TICKET INFORMATION, times, details, and more on this SoCal slice of falltime magic? Ho, ho, ho by the site now.