Compton Residents Can Cast Ballots At Weekend Mobile Vote Centers

Voters can cast their ballots early and in-person starting Saturday for Compton's June 1 General Municipal Election.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced several mobile Vote Center locations and hours for Memorial Day Weekend and Election Day:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Davis Middle School;

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Burrell Mac Donald Park;

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Lueders Park; and

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day Tuesday at Compton College.

All mobile Vote Centers will follow public health and safety guidelines in place due to the pandemic, county officials said.

Vote by Mail ballots can be returned by mail (no postage required) or by dropping them off at any participating Drop Box or Vote Center. For more information, visit lavote.net.